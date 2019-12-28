|
FERNANCE, Gwendlyn May "Gwen" Passed away at Tamworth Hospital, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday 26th, December, 2019 Aged 64 years Loved wife, best friend and soulmate of Kel (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason & Sissy, Jamie and Shaun & Erin.Treasured nanny of Kiara, Monique, Jade, Harley, Louis and Oliver. Great grand mother of Kia and Jaziah. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Lyn & Don, Garry & Julie, Dianne & Wayne and Sharon and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Gwen Fernance are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am Monday 6th January, 2020 in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019