Gregory John WALDEN

Gregory John WALDEN Notice
WALDEN Gregory John 'Affectionately known as CATFISH'

Late of Braemar Drive, Port Macquarie and formerly Bendemeer. Loved son of Richard (dec) and Melva. Loved Father of Jamie and Stepfather of Jason. Much loved Pop to grandchildren Keely, Kobe and Leo. Survived by brothers Brian, Wayne and Warren

'Aged 63 Years'

The relatives and Friends of Gregory are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held on Monday 4th November, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 1.00 pm.

A celebration of his life with also be held on Saturday 9th November, 2019 at the Bendemeer Hotel, Carolyn Street, Bendemeer commencing at 1.00 pm



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 31, 2019
