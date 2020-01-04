|
STEPHEN, Gregory John 6.5.1960 - 27.12.2019 Gregory was the youngest son of the late Joseph and Barbara (née Boulous) Stephen. He was a loving husband and devoted father to his wife Patricia (daughter of Patrick and Mary Essey) and his four children Arthur, Simon, Suzanne and Josephine. He is survived by his siblings Suzanne O'Brien and Shayne, Anthony and Penny, Morrie and Christine, Monica Abood and Peter, Gerard and Lyla, Gus and Kathy, Therese Swanson and Gary. Gregory will be deeply missed by his family, relatives and many friends. The funeral mass will be held for Gregory at Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, 40 Alice Street, Harris Park on Saturday 4th January 2020 at 9:00am. A burial will follow at Rookwood Catholic Cemetery. A memorial service will also be celebrated at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Dangar Street, Armidale on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 11:00am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020