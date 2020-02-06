|
|
YEO, Graham Francis Peacefully at home 3rd February, 2020 Surrounded by his loving family Dearly loved and loving husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Megan & Melanie and Andrew & Rowena. Adored Pa of Max, Will, Ben & Sofia and Martha. Much loved brother of Peter & Paul. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of GRAHAM are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 12th February, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020