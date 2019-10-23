|
|
Graham Dicky Porter 12.04.1948 - 23.10.2018 12 Months ago we suddenly lost our brother, Graham Dicky Porter. Dicky was a friend, a mate & most of all family to so many people. This day 12 months ago our lives changed forever and our hearts broken when God said it was time to go. Each and every day we all think of you & one thing is for certain, your spirit will live forever You'll never walk alone Margaret, Beverley, Gregory, Wayne and their families
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 23, 2019