Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Powerhouse Hotel
Armidale Road
Tamworth
Graham Bruce "Stretch" MCRAE

Graham Bruce "Stretch" MCRAE Notice
McRAE, Graham Bruce "Stretch" Peacefully at Nioka Tamworth Hospital 21st January, 2020 Much loved son of Bruce & Rita (both dec'd). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhonda & Lee Hollis and Janet McRae. Loved uncle and great uncle of their families. Aged 57 Years A celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Powerhouse Hotel, Armidale Road Tamworth at 10.00am, Friday 31st January, 2020. All those who loved and remembered Graham are warmly invited to attend. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 25, 2020
