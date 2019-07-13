Home
Grace Maree LAVERTY

Grace Maree LAVERTY Notice
LAVERTY, Grace Maree Passed away suddenly at Tamworth Hospital 9th July, 2019 Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sue & Kim, Stephen & Julie, Dennis, Joseph & Gail and Kevin & Stephanie. Adored aunt of Scott & Belinda, Luke and Alissa & Stevie, Josephine, Kevin & Taylor, Stevie, Carly & Michael and great aunt of Logan, Callie, Quade, Isla & Eddie. Aged 58 Years The family and friends of GRACE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, to be held in its entirety in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 17th July, 2019. To Be Followed By Private Cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 13, 2019
