LILLICRAP,Gloria 11/09/36 - 20/12/17 They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason, will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think about, but so hard to be without. Mandy, Wayne, Sherrie, Jerome, Jharal, Wade, Matt, Abbey, Kobe



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 20, 2019
