Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean PARSONS

Add a Memory
Gloria Jean PARSONS Notice
PARSONS, Gloria Jean Late of Loomberah 08.10.1952 to 11.09.2019 Aged 66 years Very proud mother of a loving, intelligent, creative and unique daughter Shae. Amazing sister and friend to those that had the privilege of knowing her. Relatives and friends of the late Gloria Parsons are warmly invited to attend a Celebration Service of Gloria's life, commencing at 11.00am, Thursday, 19th September, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Adored life and adventures. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.