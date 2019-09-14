|
|
PARSONS, Gloria Jean Late of Loomberah 08.10.1952 to 11.09.2019 Aged 66 years Very proud mother of a loving, intelligent, creative and unique daughter Shae. Amazing sister and friend to those that had the privilege of knowing her. Relatives and friends of the late Gloria Parsons are warmly invited to attend a Celebration Service of Gloria's life, commencing at 11.00am, Thursday, 19th September, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Adored life and adventures. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 14, 2019