Gloria ANSELL

Gloria ANSELL Notice
ANSELL, Gloria Died peacefully at home Wednesday the 25th of September, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Sidney (dec) Loving mother to Denice, Wayne, Sedrick & Sherene. Beloved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of many adoring children. ~ Will be dearly missed ~ Relatives and friends of the late Gloria Ansell are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 11.00am, Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 at Nundle Cemetery, Nundle, NSW 2340. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019
