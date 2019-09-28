|
ANSELL, Gloria Died peacefully at home Wednesday the 25th of September, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Sidney (dec) Loving mother to Denice, Wayne, Sedrick & Sherene. Beloved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of many adoring children. ~ Will be dearly missed ~ Relatives and friends of the late Gloria Ansell are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 11.00am, Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 at Nundle Cemetery, Nundle, NSW 2340. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019