|
|
In Memory of Glenn Stanley Adams 29.02.1936 to 08.08.2015 We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, And days before that, too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our heart. Loved Always Innes, Deb, Brian, Gail, Neen & Hal and families.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 8, 2019