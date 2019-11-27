|
PEARSON, Glen Victoria Jessie Passed away at Tamara Private Hospital Tamworth 22nd November, 2019 Late of Tamworth and formerly of Wollongong Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin (dec'd) & Sandy and John & Jenny. Adored Granny of Elizabeth, James, Sarah & Simon, Katie & Ben, Matthew & Lisa and Andrew & Sarah and Great Granny of 12 and soon to be 13. Aged 99 Years Forever revelling in the presence of Jesus her Lord. The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Glen Victoria Jessie PEARSON are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in it's entirety in St. Peter's Anglican Church Cnr. of Vera and Kathleen Streets, South Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 2nd December, 2019. To be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 27, 2019