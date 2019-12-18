Home
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Glen Thomas BACON

Glen Thomas BACON Notice
BACON, Glen Thomas Died peacefully Tuesday, the 10th of December, 2019 Aged 56 years "A special angel goes home" Dearly loved son of George (dec) & Maurene. Loving brother of Rodney & Annette. Uncle of Mark. Relatives and friends of the late Glen Bacon are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 12.00pm Friday the 20th of December, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for private interment. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 18, 2019
