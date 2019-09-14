|
|
JOHNSON, Gladys Meryl "Poss" Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 29th August, 2019 Devoted wife of Norm (dec'd) for 67 years. Cherished mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Ann (Bradley & Kasey), Narelle & Mark (Simon & Laura), Jeffrey & Rhonda (Daniel & Renee), Jayne & Henryk (Madeleine & Lachlan) and David & Toni (Amy, Mia & Louis). Precious great grandmother of 10. Loved sister of Ken, Les & Betty (all dec'd). Loved sister-in-law of Jess & Marg. Loved aunt of their families. Aged 89.5 Years The family and friends of GLADYS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Thursday 19th September, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 14, 2019