|
|
LOI, Giacomina "Gennett" At Tamworth Hospital 22nd August, 2019 after a short stay at Cottage Homes Much loved wife of Johnny (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Anna, Frank & Rick. Loved mother-in-law of Nicole & Liz. Aged 84 Years The family and friends of GENNETT are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Wednesday 28th August, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Memorial Gardens. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019