WILLIAMS, Gerard Charles "Gerry" Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital 16th October, 2019 Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerrie & Phil and Debbie & Alan. Much loved Pop of Austin, Bailey & Chester and Bill, Brent, Clair & Kallie. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of GERRY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 25th October, 2019. Following the celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Legacy. A donations box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
