George Lonsdale ARCHBOLD

George Lonsdale ARCHBOLD Notice
ARCHBOLD, George Lonsdale Peacefully at Alblas Lodge Tamworth 7.7.1932 - 21.8.2019 Dearly loved husband of Judith. Much loved father of Garry & Sheree, Stuart & Mel, Tony & Kate, Libby & David Mitchell. Loved Pop of 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother of Isabella (dec) & Berkeley. The family and friends of the late George Archbold are warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service to be held at Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Bourke & Marius Streets, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Tuesday 27th August, 2019. This will be preceded by a private Cremation Service at Lincoln Grove Memorial Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Guide Dog Assoc. A Collection Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019
