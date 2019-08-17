|
PATTERSON, George Lawrence "Laurie" Passed away peacefully at Norwest Hospital Sydney 12th August, 2019 Late of Tamworth and Baulkham Hills Much loved husband of Beaty. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Loanna and Mark, Nicole and Patrick, Renaye and Andrew. Loved Grandad of Justin, Natarsha, Grant, Imogen, Alannah, Eamonn, Lara, Eryn, Ewan. Great Grandad to Piper, Reid, Bronte and Atticus. Dearly loved brother of John (dec), Brian, Maureen. Loved brother-in-law and uncle to their families. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of LAURIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bligh Street, North Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 21st August, 2019. Following the Celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019