Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Bede's Anglican Church
Anzac Parade
Werris Creek
George Henry SLATER

George Henry SLATER Notice
SLATER, George Henry Died peacefully Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 At Werris Creek MPS Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Raymond (dec), Donna, Ian, Leanne & Tracey (dec). Beloved Pa to 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Loved Brother and Uncle. Relatives and friends of the late George Slater are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Funeral Service will be held at St Bede's Anglican Church, Anzac Parade, Werris Creek at 10.00am Tuesday 14th January 2020, thence for Private Cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
