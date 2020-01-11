|
|
SLATER, George Henry Died peacefully Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 At Werris Creek MPS Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Raymond (dec), Donna, Ian, Leanne & Tracey (dec). Beloved Pa to 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Loved Brother and Uncle. Relatives and friends of the late George Slater are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Funeral Service will be held at St Bede's Anglican Church, Anzac Parade, Werris Creek at 10.00am Tuesday 14th January 2020, thence for Private Cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 11, 2020