Geoffrey Norman MCKENZIE

Geoffrey Norman MCKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Geoffrey Norman Unexpectedly at his home In Manilla 2nd April, 2020 Aged 75 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Vera. Adored father and father-in-law of Leah & Chris, Aaron, Alana & Brett and David & Rebecca. Treasured "Poppy" of Kattarina, Holli, Lachlan, Edward and Khoda. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020
