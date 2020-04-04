|
McKENZIE, Geoffrey Norman Unexpectedly at his home In Manilla 2nd April, 2020 Aged 75 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Vera. Adored father and father-in-law of Leah & Chris, Aaron, Alana & Brett and David & Rebecca. Treasured "Poppy" of Kattarina, Holli, Lachlan, Edward and Khoda. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020