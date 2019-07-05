Home
Geoffrey Leigh WEBSTER

Geoffrey Leigh WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER, Geoffrey Leigh Peacefully after a short illness 28th June, 2019 Late of Attunga Much loved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jenny & Robert, Nerida & Craig, Julie, Rachel & Jeff and David & Amanda. Loved Grandpa of their families. Aged 77 Years Following a private burial, the family and friends of GEOFF are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 8th July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from July 5 to July 8, 2019
