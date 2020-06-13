|
MORRIS, Gayle Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 10th June, 2020 Aged 75 Years Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne & Greg and Paul and loved Grandma of Katie (dec'd). Gayle will be loved and remembered always by all members of the Morris and Hemmings families. Due to the current Government Regulations a private service will be held Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020