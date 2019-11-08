Home
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
07 4124 2524
Gary David BOOBY

BOOBY, Gary David Of Hervey Bay, Qld formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully 6th November 2019 Adored partner of Carla; beloved father of Katrina, Clint and Rachel, and father-in-law of Lance; devoted Poppy to Madalyn, Hayley, Brock and Grace; loved brother of Stephen. A Service for Gary will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, 224 Urraween Road, Urraween, on Monday, 11th November, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council would be preferred J. KIRK & SONS QFDA Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
