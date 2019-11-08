|
BOOBY, Gary David Of Hervey Bay, Qld formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully 6th November 2019 Adored partner of Carla; beloved father of Katrina, Clint and Rachel, and father-in-law of Lance; devoted Poppy to Madalyn, Hayley, Brock and Grace; loved brother of Stephen. A Service for Gary will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, 224 Urraween Road, Urraween, on Monday, 11th November, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council would be preferred J. KIRK & SONS QFDA Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 8, 2019