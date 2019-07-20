|
|
GARDNER, Gary Arthur Passed away on 6th July, 2019 Loving Dad of Teresa, Leslie, Gavin, Ronald, Gareth and Rheanna. Adored Pop of Teisha, Joshua, Ethan, Ashlyn, Jaydon, Claire, Victoria, Georgia, Katie, Jacob, Timothy, Asher, Axl, Charlotte and Jaida. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of GARY are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 23rd July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019