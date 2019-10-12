Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank HORNEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Simon HORNEMAN

Add a Memory
Frank Simon HORNEMAN Notice
HORNEMAN, Frank Simon Died peacefully Tuesday, the 8th of October, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Margie. Loving father of Simon and Mark. Respected and loved father-in-law of Janelle. Cherished grandpa of Ava and Tristan. ~ Forever in our hearts and minds ~ Privately cremated at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.