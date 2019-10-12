|
|
HORNEMAN, Frank Simon Died peacefully Tuesday, the 8th of October, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Margie. Loving father of Simon and Mark. Respected and loved father-in-law of Janelle. Cherished grandpa of Ava and Tristan. ~ Forever in our hearts and minds ~ Privately cremated at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 12, 2019