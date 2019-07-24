Home
Services
Fletcher Brothers Funerals
63-65 Edward Street
Barraba, New South Wales 2347
6766 9663
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Gordon (Frank) WALLACE

Add a Memory
Francis Gordon (Frank) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Francis (Frank) Gordon (Better known as Tubby) Aged 91 years 30.09.1927 21.07.2019 Loving husband of Norma. Loving father of Anthony and family. Relatives and friends of the late Francis (Frank) Wallace are respectfully informed that his funeral will be a graveside service at the Barraba Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.30am on Friday 26 July 2019. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.