|
|
WALLACE, Francis (Frank) Gordon (Better known as Tubby) Aged 91 years 30.09.1927 21.07.2019 Loving husband of Norma. Loving father of Anthony and family. Relatives and friends of the late Francis (Frank) Wallace are respectfully informed that his funeral will be a graveside service at the Barraba Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.30am on Friday 26 July 2019. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019