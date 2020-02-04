Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Ezna May "Ezzy" HANAGHAN

Ezna May "Ezzy" HANAGHAN Notice
HANAGHAN, Ezna May "Ezzy" Formerly Carlson Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 28th January, 2020 Much loved mother of Bruce, Allen, Judy, Ian (dec'd) & Colin. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of EZNA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 6th February, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
