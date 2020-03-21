|
|
DILLON, Esther (née Orman) ~ Tess ~ Died peacefully Monday, the 16th of March, 2020 Aged 97 years Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Loving mother to Jim, Colleen & Ron & Pat. Sister of Dick, Bill, Jack & Kevin Orman. Beloved mother in law, grandmother & great grandmother to their families. ~ Forever in our hearts~ Tess was privately buried in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth, after a service at The Alston Memorial Chapel. She was surrounded by her close family and friends. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020