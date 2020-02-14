Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Richard (Ern) HILL

Add a Memory
Ernest Richard (Ern) HILL In Memoriam
Ernest Richard Hill (Ern) Passed away 5th February 2020 To-day we lay you to rest To our loving Brother and Father, Ern and Dad you were such a very special person to all of us, loving and caring always bought a smile to our faces, you were thoughtful and considerate, we will miss your smile. You will be sadly missed by Patricia and Jim, Marilyn and Jamie, Peter and Sue, Elizabeth and David, and their families, you were a wonderful brother, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, uncle, great uncle, grandfather, great grandfather to all of us. Rest in peace Brother and Dad, gone but never forgotten



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -