Ernest Richard Hill (Ern) Passed away 5th February 2020 To-day we lay you to rest To our loving Brother and Father, Ern and Dad you were such a very special person to all of us, loving and caring always bought a smile to our faces, you were thoughtful and considerate, we will miss your smile. You will be sadly missed by Patricia and Jim, Marilyn and Jamie, Peter and Sue, Elizabeth and David, and their families, you were a wonderful brother, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, uncle, great uncle, grandfather, great grandfather to all of us. Rest in peace Brother and Dad, gone but never forgotten
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 14, 2020