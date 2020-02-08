|
|
HILL, Ernest Richard (Ernie, Ace) Died peacefully on Wednesday, 5th of February, 2020 Aged 71 years Dearly loved son of Arthur & Kathleen (Marie) (both dec). Loved brother of Patricia, Marilyn and Peter. Adored husband of Helen. Beloved father of Elizabeth and Casey (dec). Cherished stepfather to Dean, Broderick, Janae and their partners. Devoted Poppy to his Grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the late Ernie Hill are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius St, Tamworth, after a Funeral Service commencing at 10.00am Friday, 14th of February, 2020, thence for burial in the Tamworth Regional Lawn Cemetery Showground Road, Tamworth. "A lovely lovely man" In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the Infusion Clinic North West Cancer Centre. A donation box will be provided at the service. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 8, 2020