|
|
BARWICK, Eric Lionel Passed away peacefully at Eloura Aged Care, Quirindi 2nd November, 2019 Much loved husband of Marjorie (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ken and Steve & Susan. Treasured Granddad of Eliza, Brent and Jenna and loved brother of Cyril. Eric will be loved and missed everyday by his relatives and friends Aged 95 Years The family and friends of ERIC are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Munro Memorial Uniting Church, Cnr. Hill & Pryor Streets, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Monday 11th November, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 8, 2019