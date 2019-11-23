Home
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St's Mary and Josephs Cathedral Armidale
Eric Aloysius MOLONEY

Eric Aloysius MOLONEY Notice
MOLONEY, Eric Aloysius 16th November 2019 Sadly passed from this life at St Vincents Hospital Toowoomba (formerly of Brisbane St Tamworth). Beloved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-In-law to Julie & Tony, Jane & Harvey, Melinda & Brett and Beth. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Lara, Melissa, Courtney, Joshua, Daniel and his great-grandsons Noah and Leo. Aged 89 Years. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral to be held at St's Mary and Josephs Cathedral Armidale on Friday 29th November 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
