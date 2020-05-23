Home
McBRIDE, Enid Died peacefully Thursday, the 21st of May, 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother of Garry, Lee & Malcolm and Michael & Amy. Beloved grandmother of Sally, Bryan, Christine, Christopher, Irene and Mark. Due to the current Government restrictions a private family graveside service to celebrate the life of the late Enid McBride will take place at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tamworth. By family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tamworth Riding for the Disabled. If you would like to make a donation to Tamworth Riding for the Disabled please contact Burke & Douglas Funerals for further information. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 23 to May 27, 2020
