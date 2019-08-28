|
HARRIS, Elvie Died peacefully Thursday, the 22nd of August, 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Lyn, Robyn & Stan (dec), Keith & Jenny. Loving grandmother & great grandmother of their families. You will be always in our hearts Relatives and friends of the late Elvie Harris are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service on Friday 30th August 2019 at 4.00pm at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 28, 2019