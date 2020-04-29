|
SWAIN, Elizabeth Catherine Peacefully at Moonby House Nursing Home 25th April, 2020 Aged 91 Years Much loved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim & Wayne and Jann Greg. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020