Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SWAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Catherine SWAIN

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Catherine SWAIN Notice
SWAIN, Elizabeth Catherine Peacefully at Moonby House Nursing Home 25th April, 2020 Aged 91 Years Much loved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim & Wayne and Jann Greg. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -