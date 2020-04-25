Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Millicent ROBERTS


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Elaine Millicent ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Elaine Millicent Peacefully and with dignity surrounded by her loving daughters at Tamworth Hospital 22nd April, 2020 Aged 77 Years Much loved wife of Norm (dec'd). Adored by her girls, Kim & Trinity and their partners Paul & Ben and dearly loved Gran of Matt, Emily & Lili. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -