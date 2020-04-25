|
ROBERTS, Elaine Millicent Peacefully and with dignity surrounded by her loving daughters at Tamworth Hospital 22nd April, 2020 Aged 77 Years Much loved wife of Norm (dec'd). Adored by her girls, Kim & Trinity and their partners Paul & Ben and dearly loved Gran of Matt, Emily & Lili. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 25, 2020