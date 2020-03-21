|
LYE, Elaine Affectionately known as 'Chic' Died peacefully Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to Judy & David Gilbert, Robyn Wales, and Greg & Jenny. Much adored grandmother & great grandmother of their families. - Forever Smiling - Relatives and friends of the late 'Chic' are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 11.00am, Tuesday 24th March 2020, at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020