Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
More Obituaries for Elaine LYE
Elaine LYE

Elaine LYE Notice
LYE, Elaine Affectionately known as 'Chic' Died peacefully Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to Judy & David Gilbert, Robyn Wales, and Greg & Jenny. Much adored grandmother & great grandmother of their families. - Forever Smiling - Relatives and friends of the late 'Chic' are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 11.00am, Tuesday 24th March 2020, at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020
