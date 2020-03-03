Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Inverell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Francis O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Eileen Francis O'BRIEN Notice
Eileen Frances O'Brien (nee Moore) Aged 89 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Oswald Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Les (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Margret, Patrick & Terese, Bill & Helen, Barbara & Marcus, Joe & Helen, adored nan and great nan, dear sister of Barbara (deceased), John (deceased), Vashti Porter and Carmel Sanderson (deceased). Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Eileen's Requiem Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell Thursday 5th March, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -