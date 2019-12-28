|
|
BROAD, Eileen Passed away at Tamworth Hospital on Friday, 20th December, 2019 Aged 80 years Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec). Much loved mother of Bruce and Leanne. Grandmother of Aaron and Mikayla. Sister of Vernon (dec) and Raymond. Relatives and friends of the late Eileen Broad are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 1.30pm Friday, 3rd January 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019