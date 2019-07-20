|
BALLANTINE, Eileen "Mary" Died peacefully Monday, the 15th of July, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother of Fred (dec), Irene & Norman. Loved grandmother & great grandmother. Relatives and friends of the late Eileen Ballantine are respectfully invited to attend her funeral on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 11.00am. The cortege will leave St Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi after a Funeral Service, thence for Burial in the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019