Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen BALLANTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen "Mary" BALLANTINE

Add a Memory
Eileen "Mary" BALLANTINE Notice
BALLANTINE, Eileen "Mary" Died peacefully Monday, the 15th of July, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother of Fred (dec), Irene & Norman. Loved grandmother & great grandmother. Relatives and friends of the late Eileen Ballantine are respectfully invited to attend her funeral on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 11.00am. The cortege will leave St Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi after a Funeral Service, thence for Burial in the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.