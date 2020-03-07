Home
Edward Joseph "Teddy" HINTZ

HINTZ, Edward Joseph "Teddy" At Tamworth, formerly of Toowoomba and Charleville. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Brett, Terri, Craig, Jo-Anne, Michelle, Tod and families. Loved friend of Janine, Hugh & Kate Miles. Aged 85 years "A Legend in the Radio and Horse world" A Memorial gathering will be held at "The Ted Hintz Arena" 183 Fishers Lane Loomberah via Tamworth on Wednesday 18th March 2020 Commencing at 2.30pm. ALL WELCOME Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 7, 2020
