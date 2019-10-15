|
|
CLARKE, Edward "Ned" Died peacefully Saturday, the 12th of October, 2019 Aged 77 years Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loving father and father-in-law of Ben & Gemma, Dean & Aleisha, Petrina, Tonia & Justyn, Jed & Michelle, Penny and Luke. Adored pop and poppy Ned of their families. Much loved son of Dennis & Dorothy (both dec). Cherished brother of Bernie (dec), Marie (dec), Bill (dec), Nancy (dec), Connie, Sep (dec), Betty, Greta, Margaret (dec), Julie and Cassie. Relatives and friends of the late Ned Clarke are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service. The cortege will leave St Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, West Tamworth, after a funeral mass appointed to commence at 11.ooam Thursday 17th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Dungowan Cemetery, Dungowan. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 15, 2019