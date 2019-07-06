Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Edna Mary EGGERT

EGGERT, Edna Mary Passed away peacefully At Tweed Heads 30th June, 2019 Late of Tamworth Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec'd) and friend of Russ. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Robyn, Graham & Trish, Julie & Rod, Dianne & Jon and Jenny & Ray. Adored Nan of 11 grandchildren and Nan Nan of 9 great grandchildren. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Edna Eggert are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 10.30am, Friday 12th July, 2019. To Be Followed By Private Interment. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 6, 2019
