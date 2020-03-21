|
MASON, Edith Norma (Norma) Passed away Peacefully Tamara Private Hospital, Tamworth on Thursday, 12th March, 2020. Aged 95 years Much loved wife of Harry (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Rhona & Ivan (dec) Taylor, Darrell (dec), Susan & Paul Herden and nan to their families. Privately Interred In the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020