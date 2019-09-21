Home
Edith AST Formerly of Pymble Passed away peacefully at BUPA Aged Care Tamworth 27th August, 2019 Aged 91 Years Fondly cherished by her daughter Carmen, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Benjamin, George and Toby Harradine. Friends are welcome to join family in a memorial gathering to be held at 10.30am on Sunday 27th October, 2019 at Avalon Surf Club. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
