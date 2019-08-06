|
URQUHART, Dudley Died peacefully Wednesday, the 24th of July, 2019 Aged 83 years Will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Relatives and friends of the late Dudley Urquhart are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 9.00am Wednesday the 7th of August, 2019 at the Alblas Lodge Chapel, Tribe Street, Tamworth. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 6, 2019