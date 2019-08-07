|
|
HENDRY, Drusilla 'Drusie' Died peacefully Sunday, the 4th of August, 2019 Aged 60 years Dearly loved daughter of John and Dorothy Hendry (dec). Loving cousin of the Smart, Brown and Ireland families. Relatives and friends of the late Drusilla Hendry are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service on Friday 9th August 2019 at 1.00pm at St Peter's Anglican Church, Vera Street, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 7, 2019