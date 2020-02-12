Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS CAPTAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS WILLIAM ALLARD PETERS CAPTAIN

Add a Memory
DOUGLAS WILLIAM ALLARD PETERS CAPTAIN Notice
PETERS, Captain Douglas William Allard Passed away peacefully Sunday 9th February 2020 Aged 89 years Formerly served in the Royal NZ Airforce and retired Captain of Cathay Pacific Airways. Former husband of Beverley (dec) and Kim. Father of Wayne, Brent, Paul, Robyn, Rachel (dec), Scott and Amelia. Grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 1, brother of Noel, brother-in-law of Barbara and uncle of Mark, Jane and Rodd. Relatives and friends of the late Douglas Peters are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral, A private Service will be held on Saturday, 15 February 2020 in Tamworth. Those wishing to attend should contact Burke & Douglas Funerals on the contact details below. Oh such sweet sadness... Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -