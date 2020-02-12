|
PETERS, Captain Douglas William Allard Passed away peacefully Sunday 9th February 2020 Aged 89 years Formerly served in the Royal NZ Airforce and retired Captain of Cathay Pacific Airways. Former husband of Beverley (dec) and Kim. Father of Wayne, Brent, Paul, Robyn, Rachel (dec), Scott and Amelia. Grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 1, brother of Noel, brother-in-law of Barbara and uncle of Mark, Jane and Rodd. Relatives and friends of the late Douglas Peters are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral, A private Service will be held on Saturday, 15 February 2020 in Tamworth. Those wishing to attend should contact Burke & Douglas Funerals on the contact details below. Oh such sweet sadness... Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 12, 2020