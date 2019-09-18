|
FOWLER, Douglas Melville "Doug" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital after a long illness 15th September, 2019 Much loved husband of Glady. Dearly loved father of Kerrie-Anne & Jamie Lee and stepfather of Teresa. Adoring Poppy of Amberley & Miley. Aged 66 Years The family and friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 20th September, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 18, 2019