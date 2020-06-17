|
BRAZEL, Douglas Gerald "Braz" Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 15th June, 2020 Loving husband of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melinda & Chris and Bronwyn & Paul. Adored Poppy of Harry & Cooper and Kiera & Elise. Aged 71 Years "Braz" will be loved and remembered always" The family and friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 18th June, 2020. Following the Liturgy, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2020