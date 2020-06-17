Home
Services
Liturgy
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Hillvue Road
South Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BRAZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Gerald "Braz" BRAZEL

Add a Memory
Douglas Gerald "Braz" BRAZEL Notice
BRAZEL, Douglas Gerald "Braz" Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 15th June, 2020 Loving husband of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melinda & Chris and Bronwyn & Paul. Adored Poppy of Harry & Cooper and Kiera & Elise. Aged 71 Years "Braz" will be loved and remembered always" The family and friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 18th June, 2020. Following the Liturgy, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -